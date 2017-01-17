Porn studio owner to be tried on charges of running brothel

Published:
This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows William James Hartwell, who is scheduled to go on trial next week on charges that his pornography-production studio near Phoenix's airport operated as a front for a prostitution ring. Hartwell denies the allegations and accuses the government of criminalizing actions protected by the First Amendment. Prosecutors say Hartwell's actions aren't constitutionally protected. (Maricopa County Sheriff via AP)
PHOENIX (AP) — The owner of a business in an industrial area of Phoenix says he was running a legitimate porn studio where amateurs could rent cameras, lights and props to create their own sex scenes with the help of a model.

Authorities, however, say it was nothing more than a cleverly disguised brothel raking in $40,000 a month in profits.

Owner William James Hartwell denies running a prostitution ring and in court records accuses the government of criminalizing free speech protected by the First Amendment.

He will go on trial next week on charges of operating a house of prostitution, sex trafficking and sexual assault in an intriguing legal clash over the First Amendment.

Hartwell says the sex acts that were recorded and photographed amount to constitutionally protected free speech practiced in the same way as professional porn studios that legally operate.

