SAN MATEO (KRON) — San Mateo police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing another woman over a parking space, according to police.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Jessica Greenbaum, of San Francisco, after she turned herself in on Monday.

The stabbing happened on Monday at around 6:30 p.m. at the downtown San Mateo 7-Eleven, located at 600 E. Third Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they found an 18-year-old woman stabbed in the arm and hand. The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators found the victim was approached by Greenbaum while she was sitting in her car, and the two started arguing about a parking space, police said. Greenbaum then stabbed the victim and sped away in a gray Volkswagen sedan, police said.

The victim told police the vehicle description and license plate. Officers then identified Greenbaum as the suspect.

Shortly after, Greenbaum called police, and a dispatcher directed her to the police station, where she was arrested, police said.

Greenbaum was taken to the San Mateo County Jail where she was booked for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats.