TrumpSingles.com hopes to make dating great again

BURBANK, CA (WCMH) — If you’re looking to “make America great” with a new man or woman in your life, TrumpSingles.com is the place you’ll want to go.

The new dating website promises to connect fans of President-elect Donald Trump for possible love interests.

The website was reportedly set up by David Goss last year. He runs the website out of his home in Santa Clarita, California.

Users looking for a lover who shares their political beliefs can pay $19.95 a month to join the site. Goss says the site already has 20,000 members.

Find someone you can get lost with, in the world. Stop wading through posers and losers on other #dating sites! https://t.co/0lKZ5ZiXn7 pic.twitter.com/HFG1bGFWyk — TrumpSingles (@trumpsinglescom) January 11, 2017

“It’s a place where people can come and meet each other and they don’t have to worry about going on that date, politics coming up, talking about politics and all of a sudden that person getting upset and leaving,” Goss said.

Goss, who’s been married for two years himself says he created the site to help people find long, lasting love.

“There’s no swiping left, no swiping right. You send a message, you talk to somebody, you get to know them, you go on a date and, hopefully, it turns into something special for them,” said Goss. “People told us they went on dates on gun ranges and restaurants and various places. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback since we got big.”

Goss isn’t sure if the President-elect himself has seen or even heard of the website, but he’s pretty certain Mr. Trump would approve.