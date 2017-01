BERKELEY (KRON) — KRON4 has learned that a UC Berkeley student has been charged with killing an East Bay teacher.

Twenty-four-year-old Pablo Gomez is facing murder as well as several other charges in the death of Emilie Inman.

She was found stabbed to death inside a Berkeley home a couple of weekends ago. A roommate was also hurt in the attack and survived.

Police arrested Gomez in Southern California just days after the attack.

It is not clear what connection the victims have to the suspect.