Uncle of Orlando shooter’s wife says she is innocent

OAKLAND (KRON) — The uncle of Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, claims she is innocent and that the government has nothing on her.

Al Salman defended his niece Tuesday morning outside of the Oakland courthouse where she was scheduled to appear.

The appearance has been postponed until Wednesday. Noor Salman’s attorney is traveling from Texas.

Noor Salman was arrested in the Bay Area Monday and has been charged with aiding and abetting her husband in providing material support and resources to the Islamic State group. She is also accused of misleading authorities after the attack.

“She swears to me that she had no idea what that crazy guy was doing,” Al Salman told KRON4 News outside of the Oakland courthouse.

Al Salmam says his niece is completely innocent and that the government is wrong. He says Mateen was abusive towards her and that she had no idea about his planned attack.

