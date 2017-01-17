Vacaville police searching for Wal-Mart groin grabber

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Vacaville police are looking for a woman accused of grabbing people’s groins in three separate incidents at Wal-Mart over the last couple of days, according to police.

Police said the first incident happened on Sunday at around 11:30 a.m. The woman is accused of entering the Wal-Mart on Helen Power Drive and groping a female employee in her groin area, police said.

The suspect left before police arrived.

In the most-recent incident on Monday, police said the same female suspect entered the Wal-Mart at around 10:30 a.m. She then grabbed another woman employee’s groin area, according to authorities.

After she left the store, police said the woman grabbed a man’s groin in the parking lot. That incident was reported to store employees.

Police are asking the man to contact them.

The woman left the area before police arrived the second time as well.

In both incidents, the woman was last seen walking towards the rear of the old Sports Authority building.

She is described as white, about 45 years old, roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a medium build. She weighs about 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, police said.

If you see her, you are asked to call police at (707)-469-6611.