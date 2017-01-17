PINOLE (KRON) — One of the road casualties from last week’s storm remains down for the count on Tuesday.

Alhambra Valley Road in Pinole remains closed due to a huge sinkhole in the middle of the roadway.

Contra Costa County Public Works officials tell KRON4 the road will remain closed until they find the appropriate fix for the roadway.

A “Stay back” message on the ground, and reinforced road closed signs are still in place on Alhambra Valley Road. The gaping sinkhole remains a dangerous hazard following last week’s storm.

Contra Costa Public Works crews are working around the sinkhole in advance of another rainy forecast.

“Our crews have been out there cleaning up the area, getting it a little bit more secure,” Contra Costa County Chief Deputy Public Works Director Brian Balbas said.

Balbas says there is currently no timeline to reopen Alhambra Valley Road.

“…We are looking at different alternatives on what will be the best and most permanent fix for the road,” Balbas said. “Obviously, it is a major failure, so it is going to take some time to determine when that will be repaired and open to the public again.”

As for what caused the sinkhole, the culvert was no match for the amount of rain from the recent storms.

“The existing culvert that was there failed,” Balbas said. “Once it got undermined, it just started to erode the roadway, and the embankment, and then ultimately, washed it all away, and the road caved in on top of it there.”

Public works officials say it was a 6-feet culvert that failed.

Balbas says it may be time to consider other options

“We will be looking at that to see what makes the most sense to put back, whether it’s another culvert like that or a box culvert or maybe even a bridge,” Balbas said.

In the meantime, drivers and bicyclists will have to do without taking this scenic short cut between Martinez and Pinole.