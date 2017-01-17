CONCORD (KRON) — Soon, it is going to cost riders even more to park at BART stations.

And passengers are not happy about it.

Some say they remember better days for BART parking.

Fifty-cent parking increases are coming to not just Concord BART, but North Concord, West Oakland, Hayward, and the Coliseum.

“I don’t like it,” BART rider Kimberly White said. “They give way too much money as it is, and they don’t patrol the parking lot. People’s cars get broke into all the time.”

“They just keep paying their people more,” BART rider Matt Struck said.

Increases to the parking price are based on demand evaluated every six months.

Those with BART say they’ve added spaces where they can, but there isn’t room to build more parking.

Some people that KRON4 talked with in Concord say they now walk to private lots nearby.

Bart has been pushing carpool incentives. But riders KRON4 talked with say that works at Concord BART, but at other stations, like Pittsburg for example, not so much.

But riders KRON4 talked with say that works at Concord BART, but at other stations, like Pittsburg for example, not so much.