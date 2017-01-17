OAKLAND (KRON) — A benefit concert is being held Tuesday night for the two members of the band Tower of Power, who continue to recover in the hospital after being hit by a train.

Drummer David Garibaldi and bassist Marc van Wageningen were hit by an Amtrak train last week in Oakland.

Van Wageningen’s condition is listed as critical with injuries much more severe. But they are both in stable condition.

Yoshi’s in Oakland is holding a concert featuring Tower of Power’s music to help raise money.

A percentage of all proceeds will go directly to their medical funds.

It begins tonight at 8 p.m. at 510 Embarcadero West.

Tickets start at $26.