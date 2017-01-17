VIDEO: Benefit concert to be held for 2 Tower of Power band members hurt in train collision

By and Published:
tower of power

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — A benefit concert is being held Tuesday night for the two members of the band Tower of Power, who continue to recover in the hospital after being hit by a train.

Drummer David Garibaldi and bassist Marc van Wageningen were hit by an Amtrak train last week in Oakland.

Van Wageningen’s  condition is listed as critical with injuries much more severe. But they are both in stable condition.

Yoshi’s in Oakland is holding a concert featuring Tower of Power’s music to help raise money.

A percentage of all proceeds will go directly to their medical funds.

It begins tonight at 8 p.m. at 510 Embarcadero West.

Tickets start at $26.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s