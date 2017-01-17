VIDEO: Ground breaking ceremony for Warrior’s new arena

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday afternoon the Warrior’s are hosting an official ground breaking ceremony for their future arena, the Chase Center, in San Francisco.

Marquee figures such as Warriors Owner/CEO Joe Lacob, Head Coach Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant, and San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee are attending this celebration of the arena-to-be.

The new complex will be in the Mission Bay neighborhood at 300 South Street.

Golden State already has equipment at the site, ready to begin construction after today’s private ceremony at noon.

Oracle will continue to serve as Golden State’s home until the San Francisco arena is completed.

Although smaller than Oracle by about 1,000 seats, Chase Center will be designed in a way that all seating offers a stellar view.

Chase Center is expected to be move-in ready by the 2019 season.

