SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — The ground is still fairly saturated amid new worries about rock and mudslides in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Highway 17 is still recovering as crews are working long hours to get ready for another downpour.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe was at the scene of a big slide that is still a threat to traffic ahead of the coming storms.

Holes drilled in concrete K-rail will provide a sturdy footing for a steel mesh fence that’s going up at the base of a huge slide on northbound Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road.

The fence should block falling rocks and mud from spilling onto the roadway in the wet weather ahead.

It was a frightening scene just north of Vine Hill Road last week after tons of rocks and mud crushed a news van and blocked traffic, touching off several days of weather-related problems on 17.

That put more pressure on alternative routes like Highway 9 and Bear Creek Road, also plagued by slides.

Again on Tuesday, traffic on northbound 17 was backed up well into Scotts Valley, as one lane was closed to make room for the work, which includes the removal of unstable trees above the slide.

At the same time, crews are looking for and shoring up other potential trouble spots as the mountains and commuters will soon be dealing with a storm system that could bring half as much as rain that fell in the area last week.