VIDEO: Orinda declares local state of emergency over large sinkhole

By Published: Updated:
Orinda sinkhole causes road closure
Orinda sinkhole causes road closure

 

ORINDA (KRON) — The City of Orinda has declared a local state of emergency over a large sinkhole that has developed on Miner Road near the intersection of Camino Lenada, according to city officials.

The declaration of emergency was ratified on Tuesday.

City officials were notified about the sinkhole on Jan. 11 at around 8:30 a.m. Staff said they determined that the northbound lane had been completely undermined and a large void had formed underneath the asphalt surface.

The busy Miner Road was then closed to traffic.

“Miner Road is a heavily traveled Collector road which serves as a main corridor to the Sleepy Hollow, Orinda Downs and various other neighborhoods,” city officials said in a press release.

As of 11 a.m., the city is removing damaged asphalt in order to make the area safe near the 72-inch sinkhole. Two sewer mainlines were also ruptured.

Miner Road is expected to be closed for three weeks.

Primary Detour for the Miner Road street closure is as follows:

Camino Pablo to Camino Sobrante, left on El Ribero, then back onto Camino Sobrante to Miner 

Secondary detour: 

Camino Pablo to Manzanita Drive to Bobolink Road to Alta Vista to Camino don Miguel to Camino Sobrante

Stay with KRON4 for updates on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s