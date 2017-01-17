ORINDA (KRON) — The City of Orinda has declared a local state of emergency over a large sinkhole that has developed on Miner Road near the intersection of Camino Lenada, according to city officials.

The declaration of emergency was ratified on Tuesday.

City officials were notified about the sinkhole on Jan. 11 at around 8:30 a.m. Staff said they determined that the northbound lane had been completely undermined and a large void had formed underneath the asphalt surface.

The busy Miner Road was then closed to traffic.

“Miner Road is a heavily traveled Collector road which serves as a main corridor to the Sleepy Hollow, Orinda Downs and various other neighborhoods,” city officials said in a press release.

As of 11 a.m., the city is removing damaged asphalt in order to make the area safe near the 72-inch sinkhole. Two sewer mainlines were also ruptured.

Miner Road is expected to be closed for three weeks.

Primary Detour for the Miner Road street closure is as follows:

Camino Pablo to Camino Sobrante, left on El Ribero, then back onto Camino Sobrante to Miner

Secondary detour:

Camino Pablo to Manzanita Drive to Bobolink Road to Alta Vista to Camino don Miguel to Camino Sobrante

