WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — We are just days away from the inauguration of Donald Trump as president, and hotels are rolling out the red carpet for visitors.

And it is an expensive red carpet at many locations. One of the rooms at the St. Regis hotel in Washington, D.C. is going for $85,000–and that includes a full package, according to CNN.

The package includes four nights in the hotel’s presidential suite, full butler service, and full transportation.

And as you can tell, it is not just a plain old room.

This is a presidential suite and it takes up more than 2,500 square feet.

It has rainforest showers, a dining room that seats 10, And full-time butlers.

CNN contributed to this report.