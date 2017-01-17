VIDEO: Presidential suite at St. Regis Hotel can be yours for $85,000 on Inauguration Day

By , and Published:
vlcsnap-2017-01-17-19h49m16s0

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — We are just days away from the inauguration of Donald Trump as president, and hotels are rolling out the red carpet for visitors.

And it is an expensive red carpet at many locations. One of the rooms at the St. Regis hotel in Washington, D.C. is going for $85,000–and that includes a full package, according to CNN.

The package includes four nights in the hotel’s presidential suite, full butler service, and full transportation.

And as you can tell, it is not just a plain old room.

This is a presidential suite and it takes up more than 2,500 square feet.

It has rainforest showers, a dining room that seats 10, And full-time butlers.

CNN contributed to this report.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s