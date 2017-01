NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — The Silverado Trail in Napa County has reopened on Tuesday afternoon after a rockslide during last week’s storms.

Crews are currently removing the barriers.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Silverado Trail in Napa County has reopened. Crews removing barriers. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/egmhCxjosh — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) January 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js