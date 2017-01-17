Wife of Pulse nightclub shooter due in Oakland court today

OAKLAND (KRON) — The wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in Oakland.

Noor Salman was arrested in the Bay Area Monday and has been charged with aiding and abetting Mateen’s attack in Orlando that killed 49 people.

Salman will make an initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Oakland at 9:30 a.m. She is facing charges in Florida of attempted provision and provision of material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and obstruction of justice.

Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

He was the only shooter, and by the time a three-hour standoff between Mateen and law enforcement had ended, 49 patrons were killed and another 53 people required hospitalization.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

Prior to the attack on Pulse, a handful of other U.S. gay bars had been targeted, including Neighbours, a popular gay nightclub in Seattle. It was packed with New Year’s Eve revelers on Dec. 31, 2013, when a man poured gasoline on a carpeted stairway and set it ablaze. No one was injured; Masub Masmari was sentenced to 10 years in prison for arson.

Indictment unsealed: Wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter charged w aiding & abetting his attack & obst. of justice. https://t.co/K7lyvvl1pV

— USAO Middle Florida (@USAO_MDFL) January 17, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report