DALY CITY (KRON) — Police in Daly City are looking for a woman who reportedly stole merchandise from a pet supply store on Geneva Avenue and left without paying.

Daly City police allege the woman entered the store around 4 p.m., concealed merchandise in her backpack, and left without paying for it.

Store owners say they ran after the woman, but she swung her bag at them and then punched one of them twice before running off. Police are hoping the public can help track their suspect down.

Investigators described her as a black woman in her late 30s, having missing front teeth, and she was wearing a lime green jacket, black pants, and gray shoes with pink trim when she was last seen.

Police said she is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slender build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Daly City Police Department at (650) 991-8119.

Bay City News contributed to this report.