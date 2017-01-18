1 North Dakota police officer dies, another injured in shooting

NORTH DAKOTA (KRON) — Two North Dakota police officers have been shot in Rolette County in North Dakota on Wednesday night, according to the North Dakota Police Department.

One officer has died. The other officer’s condition is not known at this time, police said.

Two officers have been shot tonight in Rolette County (North Dakota). One has died and the others condition is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/6KQY3oa7iT — UND Police (@UNDPoliceDept) January 19, 2017

