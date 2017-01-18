2-car crash blocks lane of Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A two-car crash is blocking the far left westbound lane of the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 7:07 a.m. near the Treasure Island on-ramp to the upper deck of the western span of the bridge.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, CHP Officer Ron Simmons said.

CHP issued a traffic alert was issued at 7:32 a.m. because of the lane closure and there is no estimate yet for when the lane will reopen, according to the CHP.]

CHP just issued a traffic alert for a crash on the Bay Bridge WB inside of the tunnel. Backed up into the maze pic.twitter.com/zsE96Lrq1t — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 18, 2017