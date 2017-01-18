2 lanes of Doyle Drive south flooded just north of Marina Exit in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The two right lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101, also known as Doyle Drive, in Marin County are flooded on Wednesday night, just north of the Marina Exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All ramps remain open, officers said. Crews are on the way with pumps.

“Please slow down and use caution as you drive through the area,” the CHP said on Facebook.

Doyle Drive flooding

