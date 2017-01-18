MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The two right lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101, also known as Doyle Drive, in Marin County are flooded on Wednesday night, just north of the Marina Exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.
All ramps remain open, officers said. Crews are on the way with pumps.
“Please slow down and use caution as you drive through the area,” the CHP said on Facebook.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
Doyle Drive flooding
Doyle Drive flooding x
