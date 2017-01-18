$385K Ferrari totaled after crashing into ravine

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department posed a fair question along with incredible photos of a recent crash: What happens when you try to make your limited production $385,000 Ferrari fly?

“Nothing good.”

Several AFD C-shift crews were called to the crash on Friday night, Jan. 13. A witness told firefighters the car was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour as it passed over the bridge on Red Bud Trail headed toward Westlake Drive.

The Ferrari driver missed his first turn — “no surprise there,” AFD said — and drove straight into the woods, going airborne for about 40 feet. The car then flipped over in the air and landed on its side, down a 40-foot ravine.

The three vehicle occupants had only minor injuries. The driver, however, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.