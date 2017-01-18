BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police stopped a sexual assault in progress on Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of the suspect, according to police.

Police say they got a call just after 3 a.m. about someone being raped in the area of Telegraph Avenue and Haste Street. When officers arrived, they say they stopped the assault and arrested the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Oakland resident Theodore Johnson. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail where he remains on $100,000 bail.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning in Oakland.

Prosecutors could not immediately be reached to say whether he had been charged.

Bay City News contributed to this report.