Berkeley police interrupt sexual assault in progress on Telegraph Avenue

By Published:
handcuffs generic

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police stopped a sexual assault in progress on Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of the suspect, according to police.

Police say they got a call just after 3 a.m. about someone being raped in the area of Telegraph Avenue and Haste Street. When officers arrived, they say they stopped the assault and arrested the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Oakland resident Theodore Johnson. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail where he remains on $100,000 bail.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning in Oakland.

Prosecutors could not immediately be reached to say whether he had been charged.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s