Police investigate bomb threat at Marin County JCC

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Marin County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bomb threat at the Osher Marin Jewish Community Center Wednesday morning, according to Marin County officials.

Police are asking residents to avoid the 200 block of N. San Pedro.

Everyone at the center has been evacuated safely to a nearby school. The surrounding areas are on lockdown as a precaution.

The initial threat was received by JCC staff at 8:45 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies are actively working to identify the origin of the call.

Threats were also made at several JCCs across the country including Florida and Connecticut. It is unclear if all the threats are connected.

