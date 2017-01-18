First of 3 storms to hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first of three storms is expected to sweep across the Bay Area Wednesday.

Light rain is starting the day off with most of the wet weather in the North Bay. As the day continues, the rain will intensify, especially during the evening commute. There is also a chance of thunderstorms.

The storm will also bring strong winds to the region. Winds will be between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts around 45 mph.

The following storms will arrive on Friday and Sunday. Each storm appears to be stronger than the one before it with showers lingering on the days in between.

Flooding is less likely than last week across Northern California since the storms are not packing the same punch.

The second storm is Friday into Saturday. The third storm is Sunday into Monday.

The first storm will bring periods of heavy rain to the North Bay and Coastal mountains. The North Bay will get 3 to 6 inches of rain in the combined storms.

The Santa Cruz Mountains could see 5 to 7 inches of rain during the same time span.

A little light rain, mostly aloft, due to weak uplifting of air. Moderate-heavy rain north-south Wed, cold front passes by late Wed night. pic.twitter.com/RtvmLJvAPR — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 18, 2017

Excessive rainfall outlook from @NWSWPC for today shows a marginal risk for our region. #cawx #caflood pic.twitter.com/xRHRncBLd8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 18, 2017