Four injured during two-alarm apartment fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Four people were injured during a 2-alarm house fire that occurred in San Jose Wednesday evening, according to the San Jose fire department.

According to Captain Mitch Matlow of SJFD, two adults, a neighbor and a firefighter were treated for injuries where a 2-alarm apartment fire broke out approximately at 4:04 p.m. at 2925 Florence Avenue.

Matlow said, around 4:06 p.m. reports came of people who were trapped inside the apartment where the fire was located. On those reports the battalion chief requested a 2-alarm.

Two of the victims on scene were transported to a local hospital, and the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. One of the neighbors were treated for some unknown injury.

Crews said one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze, and was treated on scene.

Firefighters arrived on scene approximately at 4:10 p.m. and knocked down the blaze around 4:38 p.m.