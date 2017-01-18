WARNING: The above and below videos contain strong language

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco’s Public Defender’s Office is releasing new body cam video showing a recent officer-involved shooting–the city’s first of the year.

The reason why the group decided to release the video is to prove that the police department is all talk when it comes to crisis situations.

This video is from an incident on Jan. 6 in the Taraval District.

Officers shot Sean Moore, who did not die, but the public defender says he never should have been shot.

The suspect was shot after he allegedly violated a restraining order. The suspect is now in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Police responded to reports of the violation around 3:51 a.m. Two neighbors were involved in a dispute on Capitol Avenue, said police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Talkoff.

A resident had called police on his neighbor was violating a temporary restraining order he had against the suspect.

When police arrived, they confronted the suspect. There was a struggle between the officers and the suspect that led to shots being fired.

The homeowner ran back into his house and called 911 while barricading himself inside.

Officer eventually made their way into the house to arrest the suspect.

Police Commission president Suzy Loftus said about two weeks ago in a statement that it’s too early to draw conclusions about what happened.

She also had said the commission is committed to collaborative efforts to keep residents safe and give officers what they need to “preserve the safety and sanctity of life for all involved.”