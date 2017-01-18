Man allegedly burns $3,000 worth of makeup during domestic dispute in Hercules

HERCULES (BCN) — A man was arrested in Hercules early this morning in connection with felony vandalism and arson of a residence, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Waverly Circle just before 3 a.m. on reports of a fire in the backyard of a home.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect, 30-year-old David Gutierrez, arrived home the night before to find the mother of his infant child with another man.

According to police, Gutierrez then allegedly locked the woman out of the home, gathered $3,000 worth of her makeup and set it on fire in the backyard.

Police said firefighters from the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of arson and felony vandalism, in addition to an outstanding warrant out of Alameda County.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

