Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing car into Antioch home

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man who was shot died after he struck a home with his car Tuesday night in Antioch, police said.

At about 9:38 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of East 13th Street near Simmons Street on a report of a vehicle that struck a residence.

Upon arrival, police found the driver of the car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver died at the scene.

Police say the man is a 27-year-old from Martinez.

The occupants of the house that was hit by the car were not injured, police said.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6940.