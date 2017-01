NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — The North Bay continues to be hit hard by the recent Bay Area storms.

Napa County is going to declare an emergency because of the storm damage.

Several roadways have been washed out, and we saw this rock slide on the Silverado Trail recently.

It has since been cleared and the road is open at least for now.

This is a procedural move so that the county can try to get help from the federal government.