Need a job? New North Bay Target is hiring

MARIN CITY (KRON) — Target will hire around 75 people for its new store in Marin City, according to store officials.

The new store will be Target’s 48th store in the San Francisco Bay Area. They employee nearly 10,000 people in the Bay Area.

Target also plans on opening up two more ‘flexible-format’ stores in 2017 in East Palo Alto and San Francisco’s Stonestown Galleria.

Store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews with applicants and discuss Target’s dynamic, team-oriented culture. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Target.com/careers to apply in advance.