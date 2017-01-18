Noor Salman, widow of Pulse nightclub shooter, pleads not guilty

OAKLAND (KRON) — Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter, has pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday morning.

Salman, wife of Omar Mateen, was arrested in the Bay Area Monday and has been charged with aiding and abetting her husband in providing material support and resources to the Islamic State group. She is also accused of misleading authorities after the attack.

Salman pleaded not guilty in a federal court in Oakland.

Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

He was the only shooter, and by the time a three-hour standoff between Mateen and law enforcement had ended, 49 patrons were killed and another 53 people required hospitalization.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

@kron4news widow of massacre in Orlando pleads not guilty to all charges pic.twitter.com/oewyjnhnfe — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) January 18, 2017

@kron4news #attorney DG or #widow of mass shooter at Orlando night club says they r working to get her released pic.twitter.com/DZU07cVUF4 — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) January 18, 2017