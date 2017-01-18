One lane of Highway 128 closed between Napa, Sonoma counties

By and Published:
51ee212288354d60bbeb15a790d9018e

 

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — There are more road closures in the North Bay due to the first of three storms set to hit the Bay Area this week.

So, if you plan to take Highway 128 between Healdsburg and Calistoga, be sure to leave a little early.

The southbound lane between Alexander Valley Road in Sonoma County and Ida Clayton Road in Napa County will be closed until Friday afternoon for repairs, Caltrans officials said.

A one-way traffic control will be in effect during the closure.

Drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes.

Track all the weather on KRON4’s Weather Page.

51ee212288354d60bbeb15a790d9018e

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s