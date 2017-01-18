One lane of Highway 128 closed between Napa, Sonoma counties

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — There are more road closures in the North Bay due to the first of three storms set to hit the Bay Area this week.

So, if you plan to take Highway 128 between Healdsburg and Calistoga, be sure to leave a little early.

The southbound lane between Alexander Valley Road in Sonoma County and Ida Clayton Road in Napa County will be closed until Friday afternoon for repairs, Caltrans officials said.

A one-way traffic control will be in effect during the closure.

Drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes.

