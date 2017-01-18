People Behaving Badly: STEP Peninsula traffic crackdown

By and Published:
641cecfd7bfa4ab990d13a5bf3970d61

 

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — After years of traffic crackdowns on the Peninsula, one might tend to think that it would be harder to find drivers breaking traffic laws.

But if that were the case, we guess there would be no need for this next edition of People Behaving Badly.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

He tags along with the San Mateo County Saturation Traffic Enforcement Program also known as STEP.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s