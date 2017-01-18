SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It seems the San Francisco 49ers have found their new head coach.

According to multiple reports, the team has selected Atlanta Falcons Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

While the hire can’t be made official until Atlanta’s season is over, it appears it’s his job to turn down.

But that fills only one vacancy, as they are still looking for a general manager.

The 49ers are playing a waiting game right now, and it seems their patience will pay off.

At 37 years old, Shanahan is regarded as one of the best young coaches in the league.

But there are some concerned that the Niners’ are moving backward in hiring a coach before a general manager.

Earlier on Wednesday, KRON4 spoke with veteran reporter and Niners insider Kevin Lynch, who doesn’t have a problem with how the team is conducting its search.

“If you look at the 49ers of the past, if you look at really successful teams right now, like New England and Seattle, the head coach is the main guy,” Lynch said. “The head coach has the personnel trigger. If you find the right guy, who can do that, I don’t think it matters.”

And if this deal gets done, all indications are the 49ers have found the right guy in Shanahan.

As the son of three-time Super Bowl champion and former Niners assistant, he certainly has the lineage.

Fold in the fact that his offense is top 5, and his current quarterback–Matt Ryan–is an MVP candidate. He also has the credentials.

Lynch says Shanahan has the potential to make the franchise relevant again.

“I think, with Shanahan, his offense has such breath to it that he can incorporate all the players they have now and any players that they are going to draft into the future because he does so many different things on offense,” Lynch said.

“They need to be able to reestablish a championship culture and that’s going to take time to reestablish a championship culture,” Lynch added.

Championship culture is the buzz phrase team CEO Jed York threw around after dismissing Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly.

But seeing as the Niners will be on their fourth head coach in four seasons, how can we be sure York really is committed, and we won’t talking about another coaching search next year?

“You would hope that he [York] has learned his lesson that he has been humbled,” Lynch said. “I think the key question is, what’s Jed’s role going forward? Will he really let the people he hires, whoever those two are, go and let them handle the football side of the operations?”

The Niners appear to be closing in on their next general manager.

As the team announced on Wednesday, they’re in the process of lining up second interviews.

And reports say the candidates are from Green Bay, Minnesota, and Arizona.

Shanahan is expected to have serious input on who gets hired.