Gary’s World: Antonio Brown Facebook lives locker room; Will Tran Facebook lives Gary & Darya

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Facebook Live and the Warriors new arena.

Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown could face a fine for Facebook living in the locker room. Speaking of Facebook live, KRON4’s Will Tran joined Gary’s World today to Facebook Live the show. Unlike Brown, Tran will not get fined.

The Golden State Warriors broke ground Tuesday on their new arena in San Francisco. Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant were at the ceremony but no sign of Stephen Curry. The new arena is expected to open in 2019.

Oakland Raiders rookie Karl Joseph bought his mom a brand new house in Florida.

