SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the recent storms slamming the Bay Area, there are road closures to tell you about.

Muir woods was closed on Wednesday to keep people safe. Several redwood trees were knocked down by strong winds during last week’s storm.

Park rangers have not said yet whether the park will be open on Thursday.

Lake Del Valle Regional Park in Alameda County is also closed on Wednesday night.

The park’s main feature is a large reservoir that flooded during last week’s storms.

And while the waters have receded since then, there are still large areas submerged by debris.

No word yet on when that park plans to reopen.