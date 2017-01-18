SANTA CLARA (KRON) — High winds were a big problem especially in the South Bay where thousands of people are in the dark on Wednesday night.

Even a shopping center, the Santa Clara Town Center, had to close because it lost power.

About 2,200 Santa Clara residents and several major traffic signals lost power Wednesday evening when a tree fell on wires as well as a car, Silicon Valley Power officials said.

The tree fell at Scott Boulevard and Monroe Street sometime before 5:45 p.m., causing outages at traffic signals on Scott between El Camino Real and Martin Avenue.

Crews are working to isolate the damaged section, so most customers should have power again by 7:30 p.m., Silicon Valley Power spokesman Larry Owens said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

@SantaClaraPower restoring power to 550 homes Wind rain into weekend Safety info on outages https://t.co/oD0c3IUwNE pic.twitter.com/25z9bAqmKm — Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) January 19, 2017

