VIDEO: Fallen tree, rain causes 2,200 residents, several traffic signals to lose power

By Published:
8f8dae018f104a9896b196b7b7820016

 

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — High winds were a big problem especially in the South Bay where thousands of people are in the dark on Wednesday night.

Even a shopping center, the Santa Clara Town Center, had to close because it lost power.

About 2,200 Santa Clara residents and several major traffic signals lost power Wednesday evening when a tree fell on wires as well as a car, Silicon Valley Power officials said.

The tree fell at Scott Boulevard and Monroe Street sometime before 5:45 p.m., causing outages at traffic signals on Scott between El Camino Real and Martin Avenue.

Crews are working to isolate the damaged section, so most customers should have power again by 7:30 p.m., Silicon Valley Power spokesman Larry Owens said.

Watch the above video to see Lydia Pantazes’ full report.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s