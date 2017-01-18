VIDEO: Flash Flood Warning issued in Sonoma County

By Published:
fe2b7dd5a0c84456b6beb0b1594f521d

 

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A flash flood warning has been issued in Sonoma County on Wednesday night, according to KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Brittney Shipp.

The flash flood warning will be in effect until 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

The North Bay is getting hit the hardest by the latest round of rain.

Downed trees, power outages, and flooding have plagued the Bay Area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sonoma, Sebastopol, Cotati, Roseland, Larkfield-Wikiup, Boyes Hot Springs, Black Point-Green Point, Forestville, Fetters Hot Spring, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua, Caliente, Temelec, Graton, El Verano, and Eldridge.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone will have a live report on KRON4 News at 10 p.m.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s