SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A flash flood warning has been issued in Sonoma County on Wednesday night, according to KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Brittney Shipp.

The flash flood warning will be in effect until 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Unofficial High winds (25mph or higher) during the past 12 Hours:https://t.co/NAv5cRzRLd#CAStorm — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 19, 2017

The North Bay is getting hit the hardest by the latest round of rain.

Downed trees, power outages, and flooding have plagued the Bay Area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sonoma, Sebastopol, Cotati, Roseland, Larkfield-Wikiup, Boyes Hot Springs, Black Point-Green Point, Forestville, Fetters Hot Spring, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua, Caliente, Temelec, Graton, El Verano, and Eldridge.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone will have a live report on KRON4 News at 10 p.m.

Sonoma County, SR 121 at SR 12 in Schellville closed due to flooding. ETO 6 am 1/19. — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) January 19, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js