PHOTOS: Milpitas family wakes up to find two armed men walking around their backyard in attempted home invasion

By Published: Updated:
suspect1

MILPITAS (KRON) — A Milpitas family said they feared for their lives when they saw two armed men walking around in their backyard.

In the photos, you can see one of the men armed with a shotgun.

This happened on Eagle Ridge Way in Milpitas at around 4:30 a.m.

The family woke up to a noise. Then, they saw the two men in their backyard.

They sounded their home alarm and called the police. But the men ran off before officers got there.

Now, the family is hoping someone will recognize the men and notify investigators.

One suspect was wearing a baseball cap and a San Jose Sharks jacket, carrying a shotgun.

The second suspect, described as shorter, was wearing all black and a ski mask, carrying a box labeled “IPA.”

Milpitas home invasion

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s