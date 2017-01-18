MILPITAS (KRON) — A Milpitas family said they feared for their lives when they saw two armed men walking around in their backyard.

In the photos, you can see one of the men armed with a shotgun.

This happened on Eagle Ridge Way in Milpitas at around 4:30 a.m.

The family woke up to a noise. Then, they saw the two men in their backyard.

They sounded their home alarm and called the police. But the men ran off before officers got there.

Now, the family is hoping someone will recognize the men and notify investigators.

One suspect was wearing a baseball cap and a San Jose Sharks jacket, carrying a shotgun.

The second suspect, described as shorter, was wearing all black and a ski mask, carrying a box labeled “IPA.”

