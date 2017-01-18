Video: Texas gas pipeline explodes

Carlos Mendoza, KRON4 Published:
texas-gas-pipeline-explosion

TEXAS (KRON) — Police dashcam video captured a natural gas pipeline explosion in a Texas county Monday night.

Officers within Hansford County were travelling along Highway 207 when the explosion occurred and the pipeline is part of a gathering station maintained by DCP Midstream.

According to officials, the fiery inferno was placed under control in a quick amount of time and the fire will eventually burn itself out.

Officials will be repairs to the pipeline once the fire is officially extinguished.

No injuries were reported when the explosion occurred.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

