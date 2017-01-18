VIDEO: Thieves struggle to steal ATM in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KRON/CNN) — Surveillance video captureD two thieves stealing an ATM connected to a Mexican restaurant.

The video shows how they got away with it but not without a struggle.

In the video, you can see their van backing into the building.

The van takes off, breaking the door where the ATM was but it doesn’t get very far.

Apparently, the ATM successfully detached from the building, but it breaks off into the parking lot.

The van comes back to attach it before the thieves take off, dragging it behind them.

No one has been arrested in connection.

