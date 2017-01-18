Video: Three men arrested after police car chase in Florida home

Carlos Mendoza, KRON4 Published:
Three men were arrested a police car chase ended in a Florida neighborhood, Jan. 18, 2017.
Three men were arrested a police car chase ended in a Florida neighborhood, Jan. 18, 2017.

FLORIDA (KRON) — Three men were arrested after a police car chase ended in a Florida neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the authorities, the car chase began due to a carjacking that occurred in Lauderhill, Fla. Tuesday night.

Police said about ten minutes into the pursuit, a tire of the vehicle blew out, and it caused the car to fishtail down a road and into a residential area.

A passenger inside of the vehicle bailed out of the car and ran on foot into the nearby neighborhood.

The passenger, according to police, eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s