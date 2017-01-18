Video: Three men arrested after police car chase in Florida home

FLORIDA (KRON) — Three men were arrested after a police car chase ended in a Florida neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the authorities, the car chase began due to a carjacking that occurred in Lauderhill, Fla. Tuesday night.

Police said about ten minutes into the pursuit, a tire of the vehicle blew out, and it caused the car to fishtail down a road and into a residential area.

A passenger inside of the vehicle bailed out of the car and ran on foot into the nearby neighborhood.

The passenger, according to police, eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.