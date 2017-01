SAN JOSE (KRON) — A woman died after she was hit by a car in San Jose Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Hedding Street at North Bascom Avenue in the city’s Rose Garden neighborhood.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Further details are unavailable at this time.