You could get $500 if you received ‘free cruise’ robocalls

NEW YORK (WTEN) – If you received a phone call offering a free cruise in exchange for completing a short survey, you may be eligible to receive up to $500 thanks to the recently announced settlement of a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Caribbean Cruise Line, Inc. violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making automated survey calls offering a free cruise in exchange for taking a political and/or public opinion survey.

Most, but not all of the calls said they were from Political Surveys of America.

Plaintiffs say in reality the calls were a decoy to get people to listen to a sales pitch for timeshares.

The Plaintiffs and Defendants in the case agreed to a settlement of at least $56,000,000 and at most $76,000,000, without any admission of wrongdoing.

Each class member who submits a claim is could receive a payment of $500 per call. You must submit a claim to be included in the settlement. The deadline to submit a claim is February 1. You can submit a claim online at FreeCruiseCallClassAction.net.

To be eligible to participate in the settlement you must meet several criteria:

(1) Received one or more telephone calls made by, on behalf of, or for the benefit of the Defendants

(2) Calls purportedly offered a free cruise in exchange for taking an automated public opinion and/or political survey

(3) Calls delivered a message using a prerecorded or artificial voice

(4) Calls received between August 2011 and August 2012

(5) Your telephone number appears in Defendants’ records of those calls and/or the records of their third party telephone carriers or the third party telephone carriers of their call centers

or

(5a) Call appears in your own records prove that you received the calls—such as your telephone records, bills, and/or recordings of the calls

For more information on the class-action settlement visit: https://www.freecruisecallclassaction.net/Faqs.aspx#q3