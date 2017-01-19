$10K reward offered for help locating Oakland homicide suspect

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police in Oakland are offering a $10,000 reward for help in locating a homicide suspect, police announced Thursday.

The man is wanted in connection with the murder of Jerry Ezell Harbin, a 36-year-old resident of Oakland, police said.

Harbin was shot and killed in the 1100 block of 32nd Street at around 1:08 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2016.

The suspect is an African American male in his late 20’s. He is about 5’9 -6’0” with a slim build, black hair and a beard.

The photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle were taken just after the crime was committed.

In the photo the suspect is wearing a dark-colored shirt, jeans and dark shoes. The suspect appears to be carrying an object, possibly a gun, in his right hand.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2012 Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

