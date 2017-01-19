$10K reward offered for help locating Oakland homicide suspect

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police in Oakland are offering a $10,000 reward for help in locating a homicide suspect, police announced Thursday.
The man is wanted in connection with the murder of Jerry Ezell Harbin, a 36-year-old resident of Oakland, police said.
Harbin was shot and killed in the 1100 block of 32nd Street at around 1:08 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2016.
The suspect is an African American male in his late 20’s. He is about 5’9 -6’0” with a slim build, black hair and a beard.
The photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle were taken just after the crime was committed.
In the photo the suspect is wearing a dark-colored shirt, jeans and dark shoes. The suspect appears to be carrying an object, possibly a gun, in his right hand.
The suspect vehicle is a white 2012 Chevy Malibu.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Oakland homicide suspect
Oakland homicide suspect x
Latest Galleries
-
Doyle Drive flooding
-
Milpitas home invasion
-
Bay Area Storm Round 1
-
Bay Area Storm Round 1
-
SC teen abducted as a Florida newborn meets birth parents
-
Highway shooting in Concord
-
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive
-
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive
-
Concord fire accident
-
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years