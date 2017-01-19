2 students hit by car near high school in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (BCN) — Two 17-year-olds were hit by a car near Armijo High School in Fairfield Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 6:56 a.m. to the collision in front of the school’s gym on Washington Street.

The teens, both students at Armijo High, had been hit while walking east in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle was driven by a 49-year-old Suisun City resident who stopped at the scene, police said.

The 17-year-olds were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the collision occurred while it was raining and still dark outside, although the crosswalk was illuminated by street lights.

A witness said the driver was traveling north on Washington Street and was within the speed limit when he hit the teens, according to police.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the collision, which remains under investigation.