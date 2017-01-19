Bay Area schools protest for National Day of Action

Galileo High School, San Francisco
Galileo High School, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Students and teachers at several Bay Area schools will take part in the National Day of Action Thursday morning.

At least two dozen schools in San Francisco are planning to protest. Their main focus is to defend public education and to “show the incoming Trump administration that we will protect our students, our schools, and our communities,” according to the United Educators of San Francisco.

A protest at Galileo High School began at 7:15 a.m.

Other schools in the Bay Area that are participating include Oakland and Fremont.

