Caltrain strikes car at Meadow Grade Crossing in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) — A Caltrain has struck a car at the Meadow Grade Crossing in Palo Alto on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

No injuries have been reported, but the grade crossing is closed. The collision happened at East Meadow Drive and involved Northbound train No. 261.

There were people inside the vehicle at the time, Caltrain said.

The car is off the tracks.

At 4:45 p.m., transit police have cleared one track for train movement at restricted speeds.

There are approximately 250 passengers onboard the train. Train No. 263 will accommodate No. 261’s passengers.

Train delays:

261 currently -23 minutes late

258 -7 minutes late

263 -18 minutes late

