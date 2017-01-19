CHP investigating random objects thrown at vehicles on East Bay highways

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — The Contra Costa County California Highway Patrol are investigating at least 20 reports of objects hitting windows while driving on California Highway 24.

According to CHP, at least 15 to 20 calls and reports starting in December of 2016 were received by officers. All of the reports and calls were about the unknown objects hitting vehicles and cracking/breaking windows.

The majority of the accidents occurred on Highway 24 near Interstate 680 near the interchange.

None of the drivers were able to fully describe what type of object has stuck their vehicle, according to Officer Brandon Correia.

No injuries or deaths have been reported since the these attacks began.

Officer Correia said, this is “concerning to us because it is a repetitive thing.” CHP plans to keep an eye on the area and increase patrol.

No arrest have been made.