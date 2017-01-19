Contra Costa County declares local emergency

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Contra Costa County has declared a local emergency Thursday due to the extent of damage from the recent storms, according to city officials.

Contra Costa County Administrator David Twa signed a proclamation of local emergency in response to winter storm damage.

The strong series of storms has led to widespread flooding, mudslides, sinkholes and damage to public buildings, flood control facilities and roadways.

The damage has occurred in a variety of locations throughout the county.

The emergency status enables the County to be eligible for disaster relief funding that might be available in the future.

