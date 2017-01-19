Crews work to clean up damage before next big storm hits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first of three storms tore through the Bay Area overnight Wednesday.

The storm came with heavy rain and storms winds. Several trees and power lines came tumbling down.

Now, crews are racing to clean up the damage before the second big storm hits.

In Oakland, crews are clearing multiple large downed trees in the downtown area.

Highway 160 in Antioch was reopened overnight after fallen trees forced a closure of the bridge.

Scattered showers and isolated downpours are expected to continue all day Thursday. The next storm will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, possibly lingering into Saturday morning.

Russian River and Guerneville will reach monitor stage sometime Thursday. KRON4 will watch for flood stage when the third system arrives on Sunday.

Flooding is less likely than last week, but it is still expected to be an issue across Northern California.

Stay with KRON4 News for weather alerts & updates